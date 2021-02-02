Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction offering up six more weeks of winter as he emerged from his burrow on Groundhog Day Tuesday to see his shadow.
According to folk lore if Phil had not seen his shadow spring would arrive six weeks early. A huge winter snowstorm arrived Monday and also probably put a damper on any hopes of that early spring arrival.
Groundhog says no to early spring Tuesday
