Caleb DIehl

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Ricky Howard, a long-time person of interest in the 2015 disappearance of Caleb Diehl, was taken into federal custody Feb. 12 on a new criminal complaint for sex crimes connected to the teen.

The 59-year-old Howard was picked up at the Lindsey State Jail and transported to the Wichita County Jail on the sealed federal indictment. Howard was in state jail serving a sentence for unlawful possession of firearms.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray Jr. ordered Howard be held without bail on a complaint of sexual exploitation of a minor according to court documents. Howard faces a preliminary scheduled via teleconference at 2 p.m. March 3.

Suspicion has hovered around Howard since the beginning of the investigation as he is believed to have been the last person to see Caleb Diehl on March 30, 2015.

