Indians win rematch at Bowie

In a rematch between Bowie and Nocona boy’s basketball teams on Tuesday, a controversial late call seemed to turn the tide.

The Indians avenged their earlier loss to the Jackrabbits, winning 45-38 at Bowie’s court in a similar physical game.

Up until the fourth quarter it had been a back-and-forth affair with neither team establishing any sort of big lead.

With Bowie up 32-30 with 3:36 left in the game, there was a tussle on the ground for a loose ball. The whistle sounded and there was some extra curricular stuff after the play. After some confusion, a foul call and a technical foul were issued against the Jackrabbits.

Because the Indians were already in the bonus, they were awarded four free throws and the ball.

Senior guard Landry McCasland then stepped up to make all four free throws to give Nocona the lead 34-32. After running some clock with the lead, the Jackrabbits were forced to foul. Younger brother Brady McCasland then stepped up and made both of his free throws to give the Indians a 36-32 lead with three minutes to play.

Nocona would go on to make nine of its next 12 free throw attempts in the final minutes to ice the game as Bowie just did not make enough shots down the stretch to come back.

The game was physical and tense throughout. Despite the intentional free throws at the end of the game, free throws were not give out freely for most of the night which allowed both teams defenses to aggressively contest.

This led to the Jackrabbits leading only 6-5 after the first quarter.

The Indians started to try and attack in isolation with both McCasland brothers finding crafty ways to penetrate and get up shots and even drawing some of those elusive free throws. Nocona led 18-14 at halftime.

Bowie made a couple of shots in the third quarter that did not come regularly in the first half. Drew Weber and Cade Thompson each made 3-pointers while combining to score 11 of the team’s 14 points during the quarter.

The Jackrabbits continued to have trouble with anyone with the last name McCasland, as both brothers combined to score nine of the team’s 10 points in the third quarter. The score was tied at 28-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

