February 23, 1940 – February 20, 2021

HOOKS – James Eddie Bateman, Sr., 80, Hooks, TX died on Feb. 20, 2021 in Texarkana, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Beverly Heights Church of Christ in Hooks with brother Lance Mays and brother Dave Smith officiating. The burial will follow at Freen Cemetery near Foreman, AR under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, AR. The visitation will take place from noon until service time at the church.

He was born Feb. 23, 1940 in Bowie. Bateman served in the National Guard. He was a grocer for more than 48 years and was a member of the Westside Church of Christ in Texarkana.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin R. and Hattie Langford Bateman; wife, Effie Bridges Bateman and brother, Bob Bateman.

He is survived by his sons, Jim Bateman, Texarkana and Michael Bateman, Foreman, AR; daughters, Carla and Bennie Price, Hooks, Kathy and Joe Castillo, Texarkana and Laura Bateman, Hooks; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Church of Christ, 524 Sowell LN Texarkana, TX 75501.

Condolences may be made to wilkersonfuneralhomes.com