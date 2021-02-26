June 28, 1984 – February 19, 2021

NOCONA – Jamie Lee Huber, 36, Nocona, TX, died on Feb. 19, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the veterans of foreign wars post in Nocona.

Huber was born on June 28, 1984 in Wichita Falls to Waldo Huber and Sherral Tarpley. In 2003 he graduated from Gold-Burg High School. He then joined the United States Marine Corps in September 2003 and served until August 2011. On July 21, 2018 he married Christina Cahill in Nocona.

During his service, he served three combat tours in Iraq and ranked as a Sergeant with duties as a weapons and ammunition officer. He was awarded numerous medal and ribbons, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Navy and Marine Scope Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Meritorious Mast, Marine Corp Letter of Appreciation, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal and the SMCR Medal.

Huber is survived by his wife, Christina Huber, Nocona; children, Jared Long, Elexis Long and Seth Long all of Nocona, Marisha Huber and Sascha Huber both of Tyler and David Huber, Fort Stockton; mother, Sherral Maxwell, Idaho; father, Waldo Huber, Sunset; grandmother, Jodi Cross, Stoneburg and sister, Brandi Velasquez, Healdton, OK.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.