Jennifer Lynn & Steven “Kyle” Mothershead

December 13, 1973-February 12, 2021

July 2, 1972 – February 12, 2021

BOWIE – Husband and wife Steven “Kyle” Mothershead and Jennifer Lynn Mothershead died on Feb. 12, 2021 from complications from Coronavirus.

There will be a visitation for Jennifer on Feb. 22 at Hawkins Funeral Home, Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth. Kyle chose to be cremated.

The couple was married on March 3, 1997 and had two children. Kyle was born July 2, 1972 to John William Mothershead III and Karon Jean Harper Mothershead in Fort Worth. Jennifer was born Dec. 13, 1973 to Christopher Sullivan and Dorothy Lucille Killough Sullivan in Fort Worth.

Those left to celebrate their memory include their children, Alec Mothershead and Hailey Mothershead, both of Washington; her mother, Lucy Lee; her brother, Dennis Sullivan; his siblings, Christine Rust, John Mothershead and Sherry Mothershead; as well as many other extended family members and a host of friends.