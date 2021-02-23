May 25, 1953 – February 21, 2021

BOWIE – Jerry Joseph Larimer, 67, Bowie, TX, died Feb. 21, 2021.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.

Larimer was born May 25, 1953 in Geneseo, IL to Don and Eileen (Bultink) Larimer. On Dec. 5, 1978 he married Carol Pino in Los Angeles, CA. He had owned and operated Jerry Larimer Trucking in Citrus Heights, CA for three years before moving to Bowie in 2016, where he ran the business for the last four years.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lynda Joy Larimer.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Larimer, Bowie; mother, Eileen Ayres; children, Jennifer Larimer, Yuba City, CA, Vanessa Dickson, Loma Rica, CA, and Jerry Larimer Jr., Decatur; brother, Tom Larimer and eight grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.