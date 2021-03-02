JP1 Allen passes; services on Feb. 3

Justice of the Peace David at a recent swearing in ceremony. (Bowie News photo)

Montague County Justice of the Peace David Allen died on Jan. 30 after a battle with COVID-19 .

His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. Interment will follow at Nocona Cemetery.

Allen, 73, graduated from Prairie Valley School in 1964 and was a member of the state championship basketball team. He attended technical vocational school after graduation working for Ray Walker 15 years before operating his own television repair business for 35 years.

Allen was elected JP in 2010 and was serving his third term at his death.

The Montague County Courthouse and annex will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in observance of Judge David Allen’s funeral service at 2 p.m. The office will remain closed the rest of the day.

This is the second death in as many weeks for the courthouse family following the death of courthouse custodian Larry Marshall on Jan. 25, also from COVID-19.

See Allen’s obituary in the mid-week Bowie News.