May 1, 1988 – February 21, 2021

FORESTBURG – Kyle Aud, 32, Forestburg, TX died on Feb. 21, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Charles Smith officiating. The burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the Funeral Home.

Aud was born on May 1, 1988, in Channelview, TX to Greg and Donna Aud. He attended Forestburg ISD from kindergarten through his senior year where he played basketball, participated in track and field and ran cross country. He continued to live in Forestburg after graduation while traveling around the world for work.

He is survived by his children, Issac, Pierson and Charly; father, Greg; mother, Donna; sisters, Kasi (Dee) and April; grandmother, Glenda and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.