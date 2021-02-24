Lady Eagles fall to Dodd City

The Bellevue Lady Eagles fell to eternal state-power Dodd City on Friday in their area game.

The number-one ranked team in the state Lady Hornets beat the Lady Eagles 78-20.

While Coach John McGee said the final score is worse than what it really was, he did say his team made too many fundamental mistakes that cost them.

“We missed a ton of layup and easy putbacks and if you don’t score layups, it is really hard to compete with the number one ranked team in anything,” McGee said.

Kaylee Trail led the team with eight points while senior Sky-Lar Embry was second seven points.

McGee felt like his team had a roller coaster type of a season. That inconsistency was also in the team’s play, which cost them in certain games.

Still, McGee was proud of how hard his team played against Midway in the play-in game to earn the second seed in the district, winning 39-35.

While the team loses a big player in Embry to graduation, the team retains some good players that should keep Bellevue among the top programs in the district while competing for district titles.