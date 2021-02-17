Lady Rabbit lifters win at Nocona meet

Nocona hosted its powerlifting meet on Saturday that included lifters from Bowie.

The Lady Rabbits team won first and the Jackrabbits finished second while the Nocona boy’s team finished third and the girl’s team fifth.

It was a meet with 60 lifters from six different schools competing.

The Bowie girl’s team had 10 lifters finish within the top five in their weight classes, with three lifters winning their weight class.

Jessie Henry won the 105 pound weight class with a total of 545 pounds lifted.

Kerstin Kindsfather won the 181 pound weight class with a total of 840 pounds lifted, the highest total regardless of weight class. Katie Boyles won the 198 pound weight class with a total of 810 pounds lifted.

Other lifters who scored points for the Lady Rabbits included Emma Skinner, Brooke Keith, Maycie Metzler, Kinley Russell, Meridythe Metzler, Jordan Vaught and Leah Boyd.

The Jackrabbits also had three lifters win their weight classes. Johnny Arenas won the 181 pound class with a total of 960 total pounds. Colby Price won the 220 pound class with a total of 1010. Jacobi McGregor then won the 308 pound class with a total of 760.

The team had Trevor Hopson, Jakob Reed and Jakson Hofbauer finish second in their weight classes.

The Nocona boy’s had Cooper Waldrip finish second in the 123 pound class, lifting a total of 565 pounds. The Indians other scorer was Nicky Diaz finishing third in the 114 pound class lifting a total of 525.

The Lady Indians had one lifter win her weight class. Paige James won the 259 weight class with a total of 650. Other Nocona lifters who finished in the top included Natalie Pirkey, Kamryn Weaver, Keegan Norman and Olivia Six.

Pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News to see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters who completed all three lifts.