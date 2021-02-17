REPAIRED – Line break forces water to be shut off in Mill/59 area north to Mac’s Grocery Road

UPDATE(6:25 p.m. Wednesday) REPAIRED – The water line repair on North Mill Street near State Hwy. 59 has been repaired. For those served by this water line extends north to Salona Road will need to boil water for the next 24 hours. It is not safe to drink and might have a slight discoloration. There may be some air in the lines, however, it is safe to bath and wash. The water was turned off earlier this afternoon when the leak in the line was discovered.-

LEAK _ An eight-inch water line has broken in the area of Mill and State Highway 59. City Manager Bert Cunningham said about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, in order to make the repair the water will have to be shut off on a line that runs all the way north out to Mac’s Grocery Road. People should be prepared to be without water while the repairs are underway. The city crews also were working on a line break on Garlington Street which required a portion of the water to be turned off.