October 1, 1945 – January 22, 2021

MUENSTER – Lodwick “Lad” Davis, 75, died on Jan. 22, 2021 in Muenster, TX.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

He was born to Lonnie Davis and Emma Myers Davis on Oct. 1, 1945 in Jal, NM. He worked in the laundry industry and also was a locksmith. He was a member of Nocona Hills Community Church.

He is survived by his sons, Russell Davis, Sanger and Howard Davis, Houston and three grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.