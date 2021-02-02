April 21, 1950 – January 20, 2021

FLINT, TX – Marita Wilson Nichols went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 30 surrounded by loved ones.

A private funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler with Eric Barton of Bethel Bible Downtown, officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Lowrance, Andy Thomason, Billy Lee, Gary Adams, Lee Adams, Bobby Ford, Glenn Ford, James Ford, Jay Coker, Danny Joe Nichols and Thomas Nichols.

Marita was born April 21, 1950 in Henrietta to Raymond L. and Marie Wilson. She grew up in Bowie where she attended Bowie schools and First Baptist Church as a child. She enjoyed school and loved all of the activities she participated in during high school, especially cheerleading with her best friends.

On May 30, 1970 Marita married her high school sweetheart Dean O Nichols (Don). They lived in Denton and moved to Rome, Georgia after Don graduated from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Law enforcement academy in Bethesda, MD. His occupation led them to many towns throughout the years; forever friends were made in Savannah, Georgia; Beaumont, San Antonio, DFW and Birmingham (Pelham) Alabama, before they retired in Flint.

While living in Alabama, Marita worked for Allen-Bradley as an administrative associate for more than 15 years where her multi-tasking skills came in handy as she worked with many engineers. She will be remembered by co-workers as “the office mom.”

When she and Don moved back to Texas to enjoy retirement, she found her new church family as a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for 15 years. She loved going to church and she loved church music.

Marita was mom to two daughters, Lisa Lowrance and Lori Thomason but she was also a beloved “mom” to their friends. Everyone was always welcome in the “Nichols” home where snacks were handy, and laughter was abundant.

Marita will be remembered for her smile and laughter as well as her easy-going nature. She was an amazing cook, decorated the most creative birthday cakes, and sewed special costumes and outfits for her kiddos.

She was always present and welcoming. She had a special bond with her two sisters and whenever they visited, there was a lot of laughter. Most of all, Marita will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and friends.

Marita Nichols was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Marie Wilson, Bowie; mother-in-law, Sophia Nichols, Bowie and sister, Beverly Ford, Corsicana.

She is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Lisa Lowrance and husband, Michael; daughter, Lori Thomason and husband, Andy; granddaughter, Sophie Rose Morros; grandson, Adam Thomason; sister, Gloria Hamilton; brother-in-law, Bobby Ford; brother-in-law, Danny Joe Nichols; brother-in-law, Thomas Nichols and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the wonderful staff at Meadow Lake Senior Living; you have become family over these last three years. Your kindness and caregiving have been such a blessing. We appreciate the care provided by Solaris Hospice in taking such great care of our loved one. We would also like to thank Luanne Harms of the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County for her guidance and direction over the years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Tyler, Solaris Hospice or the charity of your choice.

