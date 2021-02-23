February 11, 2021

Miah JoLyn Cobbs (infant) died on Feb. 11, 2021.

A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Jeff Honeycutt officiating.

She is preceded in death by her uncle, Jeffrey Cobbs.

Miah is survived by her parents, Hannah and Jeremiah Cobbs, Portsmouth, VA; Gret-granny, Kay Dawson, Bowie; grandparents, Linda Cobbs, Austin, Ronnie and Angela Willett, Alvord and Monty and Julie Dawson, Bowie; numerous aunts, great-aunts, uncles and cousins.