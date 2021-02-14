Montague County job fair Feb. 24 at two locations

BOWIE and NOCONA, Texas –Workforce Solutions North Texas will host a drive-thru job fair benefitting

Montague County area employers and job seekers, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.

Various employers will be represented for the event. These employers represent jobs currently available in the

North Texas area and they are ready to hire great candidates! Join us at one of the following locations:



Workforce Solutions – Bowie Office, 800 TX Hwy 59, Bowie, TX 76230

Parking Lot next to Fenoglio’s BBQ, 504 W. Hwy 82, Nocona, TX 76255



The cost is free and registration is open now at https://ntxworksolutions.org/upcoming-events/.



If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending a drive-thru job fair, or how to present

yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call our Workforce Solutions North Texas team

today at 940-322-1801 ext.102.