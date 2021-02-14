BOWIE and NOCONA, Texas –Workforce Solutions North Texas will host a drive-thru job fair benefitting
Montague County area employers and job seekers, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.
Various employers will be represented for the event. These employers represent jobs currently available in the
North Texas area and they are ready to hire great candidates! Join us at one of the following locations:
Workforce Solutions – Bowie Office, 800 TX Hwy 59, Bowie, TX 76230
Parking Lot next to Fenoglio’s BBQ, 504 W. Hwy 82, Nocona, TX 76255
The cost is free and registration is open now at https://ntxworksolutions.org/upcoming-events/.
If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending a drive-thru job fair, or how to present
yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call our Workforce Solutions North Texas team
today at 940-322-1801 ext.102.
Montague County job fair Feb. 24 at two locations
