Saint Jo ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather.

Forestburg ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Bowie ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Nocona ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Gold-Burg ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Montague ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Prairie Valley ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Bellevue had previously indicated it would be closed Thursday and Friday.