New vision: Grant program helps building owners give new life to structures

By Cindy Roller, Bowie Community Development exec. dir.

With the New Year brings new beautification projects with Bowie Community Development offering façade improvement grant funds for exterior work of storefronts on commercial and retail businesses within the Bowie city limits.

Façade Improvement Grant work is moving along at the Texas building renovated by Brad Sherman and located 108 North Mason Street in downtown Bowie with final caulking to the new doors. This is one of five grants Bowie Community Development is currently overseeing for the new year. For more information call 940.872.6246 or e-mail BCDB@CityofBowieTX.com





Some examples include awnings, window rehabilitation, signage, brick repair, outdoor lighting, and exterior paint. Façade grants are available on a 50/50 matching basis with a cap of $5,000 (up to $10,000 total).

As many might recall during the last fiscal year, Community Development used nearly the entire $30,000 budget and unfortunately, due to the tornado, not much remains to show for it. However, it was decided even those previous recipients that suffered tornado damage would be able to reapply this year for funds instead of having to wait three years as the program originally stated.

