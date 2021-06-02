Nocona trims Mardi Gras event back to one day

While Mardi Gras Nocona Style may be pared down due to the pandemic the enthusiasm for this festival is not diminished as the community prepares for a one-day event on Feb. 13.

For the past 10 years Nocona has put its own twist on Mardi Gras festivities celebrating with a different parade across three days, along with a bevy of activities including food and music. From Krewe de Barkus to Krewe de Chaussures Flotteurs there was family fun for all to enjoy culminating with the massive parade on Saturday afternoon that welcomed thousands of people to Nocona.

For the 11th year there will be one big parade at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday as Nocona invited you to “Keep Calm and Mardi Gras on!”

The children and canines who usually enjoy their own parade are invited to walk at the front of the big parade from the post office to the downtown park. These entries do not need to register but all other parade participants must register at the chamber office.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.