June 20, 1926 – February 14, 2021

MONTAGUE – On Feb.14, 2021, Raymond D. Watson, 94, received the best Valentine’s Day gift anyone could receive when he passed from this life and into the arms of Christ.

His family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Ray had a passion for aviation back in his 20s and strived to learn as much as possible. In 1950, he joined the army and trained at U.S. Air Force in San Marcos. He welcomed the opportunity to serve his country through the aircraft and helicopter maintenance program, then was assigned to the 45th light aircraft and helicopter army ordinance division. He continued to learn and study aviation and on April 9, 2019, received the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award. This award also recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior aviation mechanics who have contributed to further the safety in aviation. He was actively working with people, teaching them how to build and safely maintain their own aircraft.

Lillian Watson and Ray had been married 56 years before she passed from this life to the next and was waiting for him in heaven. With so much love for him as he lived, his family rejoices that he is with the Lord now. He is survived by his two daughters, Sally Willis and Sue Johnson; Sue’s husband Joe; seven grandchildren, Samantha Mason, Sara Mason, Phoebe Percell-Taureau, Daniel Percell, Thomas Percell, Sam Watson, Paul Watson; six great-grandchildren, Iris Barton, and Sophia Vargas, Lance Moldenhauer, Dash Watson, Carter Percell and Noah Percell.

