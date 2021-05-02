January 2, 1947 – January 29, 2021

BOWIE – Raymond R. Obregon Jr., 74, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 29, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

A funeral service will take place Feb, 9, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing and service will begin at 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Chapel. Graveside burial will follow.

Pallbearers will be Patrick A. Obregon Jr, Joe E. Obregon, Jaymes R. Obregon, Mason Obregon, Kaden Obregon, Robert Smiley Jr., Samuel Murray, and Jaren Obregon.

Raymond (Pops) was born Jan. 2, 1947 to Raymond and Josephine Obregon Sr. in Fort Worth. He was the oldest of 10 children. He was a very talented athlete who graduated from Trimble Tech High School.

He put aside his dream of becoming a professional baseball player to enlist with the Marines to defend our country during the Vietnam War. He was a proud veteran and always flew his American and Marine flags high.

He ran a lucrative ceramic tile business for many years and his works of art are displayed in many homes and businesses throughout Dallas/Fort Worth and surrounding areas.

Upon retiring from the tile business, he moved to Bowie where he became a rancher and spent much time with his family. Even though he retired, he never quit working as he ran several side businesses including ranching, handyman, taxi and horse carriage services. Raymond enjoyed sharing his farm with all of his family and his legacy will live on at the Obie’s 111 ranch.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherri Obregon; parents, Raymond and Josephine Obregon and sister, Antonia Villareal.

He is survived by son Anthony and wife Melissa Obregon; son Enrico and wife Tina Obregon; daughter, Alicia Evans Martinez; daughter Piper and husband, Robert Smiley, and son, Matthew Murray; brothers, Al (Yolanda) Obregon Sr., Joe (Linda) Obregon Sr., Johnny Obregon Sr., Daniel Obregon, Robert (Helen) Obregon, Jesse Obregon and sisters, Estella (Michael) Rodriguez and Cynthia Foster, 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

