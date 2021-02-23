August 4, 1956 – February 26, 2021

BOWIE – Rick Glen Laughton, 64, Bowie, TX went home unexpectedly to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 20, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with the Rev. Mark Caswell officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Rick was born on Aug. 4, 1956 in San Gabriel, CA to Richard and Gwendoline Laughton.

All who knew Rick well knew what a servant’s heart he had. They knew how he loved to give back. He was involved, and received great joy and excitement, in working for children and being involved in children’s charities such as Toys for Tots.

Rick was accomplished in many areas: Repairing and restoring cars, woodworking and in quite a variety of other projects he chose to tackle. He graduated from Edgewood High School in West Covina in 1974, completing their Automotive Technician’s Program. He received nine ASE certifications as a master diagnostic technician, which was no easy feat. He worked in the automotive industry at Toyota in Santa Maria, California and enjoyed volunteering at the Santa Maria Museum of Flight.

Rick moved to Texas and met and married the love of his life, Nancy Caswell Laughton, on Sept. 24, 2005. Rick loved family and community and did all he could to contribute to both. Ricked worked for and retired from Entegris, formerly Poco Graphite, in Decatur. Rick and Nancy joined the Piston Heads Auto Club in 2008. Rick served as president for several years, and he and Nancy are still active members and avid car lovers. They both also enjoyed the mountains and wildlife of New Mexico and Colorado.

Rick was a wonderful husband, father, son, Uncle Ricky and Boppa Ricky to his three beautiful and energetic granddaughters. Boppa Ricky loved sending the girls videos of him singing silly songs and loving messages, and how they loved receiving them!

Rick is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Caswell Laughton, Bowie; daughter, Heather Parry and husband, Brian, California; son, Kyle Trae Caswell, Colorado; brother, Fred Laughton and wife, Donna, California; sister, Jeanne Rogers and husband, John, California; sister, Donna Laughton, California; granddaughters, Gracie, Emmeline and June Parry; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles and many cousins.

Through our hearts are heavy, and we miss him here with us, we take comfort in knowing he is now waiting for us above.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993 thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com