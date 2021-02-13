RR boring hits rock, delays sewer line project

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie City Councilors addressed a brief agenda of business in a 15-minute session this week.

The council was updated on various infrastructure projects, received the first-quarter financial report and approved a resolution related to applying for a downtown revitalization grant.

Finance Director Carrie Moore presented the financial report ending December 2020 noting revenues and expenses were in the 25 percent range as anticipated at this point. The report was accepted by the council at the Monday session.

Utility fund revenues are: Water, 23.80% of its budget; sewer, 25.52% and electric, 20.58% creating an overall 21.54% of its budget. Utility fund expenses are at an overall 22.20%. Water expenses are at 23.66%, sewer at 19.81% and electric at 21.67%.

In the general fund revenues have reached 28.24% of the budget projection. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.