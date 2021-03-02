Runoff votes examined; poll locations set

Montague County Commissioners met in two brief called meetings Monday.

In the 9 a.m. session, the court canvassed Texas House District 68 election results for Montague County. David Spiller and Craig Carter will take part in a runoff since no one received the majority across the district. No date has been set for the election.

When the runoff is set Montague County voters will have four locations as the precincts are consolidated into the four sites where early voting takes place Those sites include the Saint Jo Civic Center, Montague Courthouse Annex, Bowie Bible Baptist and Nocona Community Center, which was moved last week from the H.J. Justin Community Room in downtown Nocona.

In the 9:30 a.m. meeting commissioners went into a 15-minute executive session to discuss the county judge’s administrative assistant position. Judge Benton said back in open session that Laura Moore has given her two-week notice citing personal reasons. Angela Richardson, the office clerk will move into that position and the judge will look to fill the clerk’s job.

To accommodate training in both, Benton asked to move $3,500 to the assistant’s salary and $1,500 to part-time. The court approved.