School closings for mid-week

School closures – Bowie ISD: Due to hazardous driving conditions, power outages/concerns and the continued forecast of potentially hazardous weather, Bowie ISD will close Feb. 16 and 17. Officials said they will reassess the situation for the rest of the week Wednesday afternoon. Please stay warm and safe.

Gold-Burg ISD: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Saint Jo ISD: Remains on remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday. Montague ISD: Moves to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nocona ISD: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prairie Valley ISD: Moving to virtual learning for Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 16-17. The principal will email our parents soon, so please email her at lisa.sadler@prairievalleyisd.net if you have not been added to our distribution list!

Bellevue ISD: Going to virtual learning Tuesday. Conditions to be re-evaluated daily.

This list will be updated as we are informed.