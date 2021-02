Due to potentially hazardous winter weather these school will delay their start tomorrow. Bowie ISD, Saint Jo ISD, Prairie Valley ISD, Gold-Burg ISD, Montague ISD, Bellevue ISD, Nocona ISD and Forestburg ISD have announced they will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday with busses running two hours later than normal.

All NCTC campuses also will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. Thursday.