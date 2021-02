Friends of the Bowie Library present the spring book sale March 4-7 at the Bowie Community Center.

The sale will offer a large variety of books. Proceeds got to the Friends’ projects at the library.

The sale will be: Noon to 5 p.m., March 4; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 5; 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 6 and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7.