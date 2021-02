Bowie Elementary School students raised $21,000 for the “Kid’s Heart Challenge” for the American Heart Association. The school also receives PE equipment from the fundraiser. Emmie Morgan raised the most money and is shown above with Teacher Lori Cage, who was a great sport allowing those who raised $125 to “Slime” the teacher. There were 81. Carson Long gets in on the sliming. More photos in the mid-week News. (Courtesy photos)

Carson Long gets his turn at dumping slim on Lori Cage, teacher and coordinator of the AHA fundraiser. (Courtesy photo)