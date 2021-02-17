Subzero freeze comes to Montague County

By BARBARA GREEN

Sub-zero temperatures are not something North Texans are used to dealing with, but Old Man Winter sent us a nasty dose of cold weather reality this week as temperatures dropped to record sub-zero lows and four to eight inches of snow fell across Montague County.

Along with the arctic temperatures came rolling electrical blackouts due to high demand across the state forcing the electric grid to implement rolling blackouts. People were forced to endure periods of no power at their homes as they tried to stay warm during the early hours of Monday and throughout the day. While they were suppose to be brief, hourly stops, that did not happen in many parts of the county where people were without service for hours.

The outages were expected to continue based on emergency protocol, but there also was ice and storm damage in certain parts of the state causing outages.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said Tuesday the city’s electric supply had been stable with no interruptions due to the storm or to ERCOT.

“We buy our bulk power from Bryan Texas Utilities and as long as their generators are running we are okay. They have a huge gas-fired generator and two other smaller turbine generators that are running full out. We are not subject to rolling blackouts unless BTU runs into a problem,” explained Cunningham.

