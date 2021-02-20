Texas House 68 runoff race comes to end on Feb. 23

After being closed and reopened, early voting for the Feb. 23 Texas House District 68 runoff election has been on a rollercoaster thanks to the winter storm.

Due to weather conditions, early voting was delayed and the other three locations closed. Voting resumed with reduced hours on Wednesday, but reopened Thursday and Friday, but only at the courthouse annex location.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said all four voting centers across the county will be open on election day, Feb. 23. Voters may go to any of the locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at: Montague County Courthouse Annex, Saint Jo Civic Center, Bowie Bible Baptist Church and Nocona Community Center.

Voters will choose between Craig Carter, a Nocona and Metroplex area businessman, and David Spiller, an attorney from Jacksboro. Spiller came out on top in a five-man race back in January, but did not earn the full majority of 50 percent plus one.