December 5, 1927 – February 3, 2021

BOWIE – Troy Claude Johnson, 93, Bowie, TX died Feb. 3, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

Because of COVID, a private family graveside service will take place at Elmwood Cemetery on Feb. 8 for family members. It will be officiated by Jonathan Page, minister of the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ in Bowie. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Troy was born on Dec. 5, 1927 in Bowie to Claude and Orlie (Faulkenberry) Johnson. He graduated Bowie High School in 1946, where he was a member of the basketball team making a couple of trips to the state tournament in Austin. He remained an avid basketball and sports fan.

He married Bertie Sue Wetsel of Bellevue on Aug. 12, 1950. Troy and Sue recently celebrated their 70th anniversary this past August. They have remained inseparable as a couple.

Troy served in the U.S. Army in 1950 and 1951. He was stationed in Germany during this time. After the army, they lived in Bowie and Troy worked for the post office before moving to Wichita Falls where he worked for Wichita Tool as an oilfield welder.

In 1968 they moved to Bellevue, and he commuted to Wichita Falls for his job until retiring in 1988. He served as an Elder at the Bellevue Church of Christ where they attended until in 1993. They moved back to Bowie and were faithful members of the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ until the present.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Orlie Johnson: Sisters, Pebalena, Pauline and Frances. Brothers, Weldon, Russell and Paul.

He is survived by his wife, Bertie Sue, Bowie; brother, Bobby, Bowie; daughter, Patricia Downs, Bowie; son, Glenn Johnson and wife Sammie, Lake Dallas; grandchildren, David Downs, Brunswick, GA, Amanda Downs, North Augusta, SC, Doni (Downs) Carver, Augusta, GA, Jennifer (Johnson) Nevins, Tioga and Jade Johnson, Prescott, AZ and great-grandchildren, Cameron Downs, Charli Nevins and Jack Nevins.

Troy loved his family and enjoyed time spent with each one of them. He was a great example of a Christian father, grandfather and a role model for his family. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ in Bowie.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

