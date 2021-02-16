Warming centers opened to help during power outage

A trio of emergency warming centers have been set up across Montague County.

The Bowie Community Center is open to assist those who may not have power or heat at their homes.

Late Tuesday Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said the Montague County Cowboy Church was opening its fellowship building as a warming center and are going to make attempts to keep it open 24/7 at this time. Staff was on the scene working to set up.

The warming center set up at the Saint Jo School cafeteria was moved to the Saint Jo Fire Hall, 101 S. Meigs.

The Saint Jo Fire Department and the City of Saint Jo are coordinating together with the Saint Jo ISD to offer a warm place during the power outage. The Saint Jo ISD cafeteria is now open for residence without power to come and warmup.

The Saint Jo Fire Department Facebook stated the following: