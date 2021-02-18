Water tower empties, plant trying to catch up

NO WATER – The City of Bowie has issued a boil order for all water that may be used in the city once it is turned back on, but this morning all the city is without water this morning. City Manager Bert Cunningham said all the water was used in the tower and the plant has been unable to treat water fast enough to refill tower. Although the plant is working and catching up, there have been some problems due to frozen mechanisms. In addition there were two major water line breaks that had to be repaired Wednesday and impacted the tower.

“The whole town does not have water, but there could be a few spots where there is water,” said the manager. Without pressure the system will face a boil order, so the city manager skipped ahead to make sure citizens were informed and ready when the water comes back on. Concerns about a lack of water due to the ongoing winter conditions put extra stress on the water storage as people filled bathtubs and other containers to assure they had water. A warning went out late Wednesday encouraging people to conserve water in the city system.