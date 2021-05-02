October 12, 1939 – February 2, 2021

BOWIE – Wilson Lee Pipkin, 81, passed away Feb. 2, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the Chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. The burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Wilson was born Oct. 12, 1939 in Fort Worth to Alfred Lee and Ruth (Caraway) Pipkin. He worked for the City of Keller Water Department. Wilson was a volunteer fireman and served as a city councilman for the City of Keller. Wilson owned and operated the Keller Garage, the Hang It Up Frame Shop, and he and his wife, Shirley developed the Sunrise Estates. Wilson enjoyed welding and raising goats. He was a member of the Keller Athletic Hall of Fame. On Feb. 13, 2014 Wilson married Elaine Rodgers in Bowie and they were together for 31 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Shirley Pipkin.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Elaine Rodgers Pipkin; children, Laura Robinson and husband, Howard and Wilson Pipkin and wife, Jennifer; bonus children, Steve Atkinson and husband, Ted Kincaid, Kenny Newton and wife, Melissa and Kim Warner and wife, Blakeley; Jerris Barnes, Brian Ferrell, Caron Hope, Aaron Ferrell and wife, Shanna; grandchildren, Madison, Chase and Hannah Pipkin, Kaci Baltazar and husband, Frank, Karli Newton, Mitch Dunkin, Brennan and Cory Barnes and wife, Megan, and Ella, Gus and Eden Ferrell; sisters, Janis Raspberry, Susie West and husband, J.B. and Nancy Jameson and husband, Lawrence; brothers, Pete Pipkin and wife, Becky and Horace Pipkin and wife, Judy; and more beloved family and friends then we could ever count, never met a stranger.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

