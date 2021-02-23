November 5, 1940 – February 19, 2021

SUNSET – Wrenda “Gail” Hall, 80, Sunset, TX, passed away Feb. 19, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24, at the Sunset Church of Christ in Sunset, with David Hall officiating. The burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

Gail was born on Nov. 5, 1940 in Arlington to Hershel Lye and Irene Hammond, the two parents who had previously moved from Merkel, just west of Abilene. Gail married Jerry Benton Hall of Sunset on July 5, 1959, and the country life on her husband’s farm and ranch became the way of living.

Gail was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ. She was talented and enjoyed a creative and warm side of life particularly music, art and writing. Gail loved all life and would show great compassion for animals.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Hammond; niece, Suzy Hammond and her only daughter, Holly McCoy in 2014.

Gail is survived by her husband, Jerry Benton Hall; son, Jerry Benton Hall II, Lewisville; grandchildren, David Kenton Dosch and wife, Lauren, Bowie and Travis Keith Dosch, Springtown; great-grandchildren, Colton Allen Dosch, Keller Benton Dosch, Benton Keith Dosch and Paisley Kay Dosch; sister-in-law, Carolyn Young, Killeen and her three children who provided Gail with many great-nieces and nephews; and many other relatives in Merkel including her nephew, Clay Hammond.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Gail, online to the American Cancer Society or the Lymphoma Research Foundation,

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

