1A boys basketball all-district awards released

The 1A boy’s basketball all-district selections have been released for area teams.

While no area players were given a superlative award, every school was honored with one or more players being given recognition.

Saint Jo saw guards Cade Stevens and Kile Thurman named first team all-district. The district runner-up Panthers also had Brice Durham and Tyler Cook named to the district’s second team.

Valuable post players and defense first players Logan Brawner, Chance Bennett and Payton Harris were given honorable mention awards.

Prairie Valley point guard Tyler Winkler was named to the district’s first team. Post players Isaac Yeargin and Konner Ritchie were named to the district’s second team. Fellow guard Eli Croxton was named honorable mention. Croxton, Winkler and Yeargin were also named academic all-district.

Bellevue had Dillon Stone named first team all-district. Teammate Wyatt Osborne was named to the district’s second team.

Gold-Burg post player Kani Grace was named to the district’s second team as the only Bear who got district honors.

From Forestburg, Braxton Osteen and James Stokes were named honorable mention.

To see the full list pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News. Not all players named honorable mention or who earned academic all-district was given.