3A girls all-district named

With all teams in the district out of the playoffs, all-district selections have been released for Bowie and Nocona girl’s basketball teams.

The district champion Lady Indians had five players named to the first and second teams along with two superlative awards. The third seed Lady Rabbits had three girls named to the first and second teams along with one given a superlative award.

Bowie’s Jayci Logan was named the district’s defensive player of the year as the long and energetic player was key to the Lady Rabbits full-court press.

Abbi Gamblin and Taygon Jones were named to the district’s first team from Bowie. Camberley Gunter was named to the district’s second team. The rest of the Lady Rabbits varsity team was given honorable mention.

All of Bowie’s varsity players and managers earned academic all-district.

Nocona’s Averee Kleinhans earned her third straight district most valuable player award as the senior led the Lady Indians on both ends of the court. The Nocona coaching staff, head coach Kyle Spitzer and assistant Clayton Brown, earned the district’s staff of the year award.

Karlee Brown, Sydni Messer and Raylee Sparkman were named to the district’s first team. Stephanie Gutierrez and Kylie Rose were named to the district’s second team.

The list of names honored from Bowie and Nocona teams are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.