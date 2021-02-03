February 4, 1929 – February 23, 2021

BOWIE – Bob Booth, 92, died on Feb. 23, 2021 in Bowie, TX.

There was a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating. A private family interment will follow at a later date.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1929 in Nocona to Ira and Hazel Greer Booth. He made a living as a bootmaker and later he worked in machine repair. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Booth also was a member of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona and the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and the love of his life, Louise Booth.

He is survived by his sons, Toby Booth, Nocona, and Andy Booth, Everman; sister, Nell Long, Houston; three grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Jean’s Men’s Bible Class or Montague County Cowboy Church.