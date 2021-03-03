Bowie baseball lose to Steers

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost at Graham on Saturday in a tough early season test for the team.

The Steers won the game 10-4 thanks in large part to one big inning.

The teams exchanged scoreless first innings thanks to an inning ending double play from the Jackrabbits. Unfortunately, Graham capitalized in the next inning scoring on a double to take the lead 1-0.

The Steers then went on a rally in the third inning, scoring eight runs thanks to six hits and two walks. Bowie found itself behind 9-0, but thankfully there was more than half the game still to play.

The Jackrabbits answered in the fourth inning. The first three batters drew walks. Leadoff batter Kawlyer Swearingin stole third base and took advantage of an error by the catcher to score Bowie’s first run.

Following a strike out and a walk to load the bases, Cade Thompson then singled to right field to drive in Camden Starnes to cut the lead to 9-2. Unfortunately, the next two batters struck and popped out to leave three runners on base.

Graham scored once more in the same inning thanks to an error at third base to extend the Steers lead to 10-2.

The teams then exchanged scoreless fifth and sixth innings, with Bowie needing to make something happen going into the final inning.

Devin Melton and Carson Sanders led off the inning with back-to-back singles. A double-steal put both runners in scoring position. Following a strikeout, a fielding error trying to pick the runners off allowed both of them to score, cutting the lead to 10-4.

That was as close as the Jackrabbits would get. The next two batters struck out looking to end the game.

