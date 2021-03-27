Bowie beats Windthorst 7-5

The Bowie Jackrabbits won their non-district game against Windthorst on Tuesday at home.

The Jackrabbits hung on to win 7-5 despite a late push from the Trojans in the fifth inning.

Bowie started the game off in a bit of trouble. Windthorst led off the game with a drawn walk and a double that put both runners into scoring position with no outs.

Pitcher Kawlyer Swearingin recovered and struck out the next two batters before a walk loaded the bases. Swearingin then struck out the next batter to get out of the inning unscathed.

The Jackrabbits had a similar start on offense. Carson Sanders led off, reaching second base thanks to an error in the outfield. Devin Melton then hit an infield single to put two runners on base with no outs.

Unfortunately, the next batter flew out to centerfield. Sanders’ attempt to tag up and reach third was thwarted as he was throw out for a double play. This was followed up by an infield pop out to end the first inning with both teams still scoreless.

The Trojans loaded the bases up again to start the second inning with two hits and a walk. They capitalized this time as a double drove in two runs.

Bowie regrouped as Swearingin forced three straight ground outs to limit the bleeding and strand two runners in scoring position.

The Jackrabbit offense did not start off responding well. In only three pitches, Bowie already had two outs in the bottom of the second inning.

Cade Thompson was able to get on base thanks to an error at third base. Jacob Fallis then hit a double to left field that allowed Thompson to score.

After Fallis stole third base, he was followed by Tucker Jones who drove him in with a single to tie the game up at 2-2.

The Jackrabbits defense had their first no base runner inning in the third. Swearingin struck out to of the three batters and forced a groundout on the other hitter.

This allowed Bowie to take the lead as the offense kept things going from the second inning.

After Kynan DeMoss got on base to start the inning thanks to an error in the outfield, Swearingin drove him in with a double. A double from Logan Hutson and a drawn walk from Thompson loaded the bases.

Fallis grounded out at second base, but it did allow one run to score and the other base runner to advance to third. An error during the next at-bat allowed Hutson to score, making the lead 5-2. Fallis would later be caught trying to steal third for the third out.

Windthorst led off the fourth inning with back-to-back singles. The defense again came through, getting two groundouts and Swearingin striking out another batter to keep the Trojans from scoring.

The Jackrabbits loaded the bases with one out thanks to Jones and Melton hitting singles and DeMoss getting on due to an error. Unfortunately, the next batter lined one out to the pitcher, who completed the inning ending double play with a toss to third base.

Windthorst loaded the bases with one out thanks to a single, a drawn walk and a catcher’s interference call.

After Colton Richey came in to pitch and forced a pop out, a fielding error and a double allowed the Trojans to tie the score at 5-5.

Bowie did not allow Windthorst’s rally to affect its at bats. Hutson got on base with a single and advanced to second base thanks to a passed ball. With two outs Fallis came through again, driving Hutson in on a single to give the Jackrabbits back the lead 6-5.

The Trojans tried to answer with a two out rally as a double got them on base.

A drawn walk followed and a passed ball put both runners into scoring position. Richey came through though, striking out the next batter to get out of the jam.

DeMoss got on base first for Bowie with a double. Fielding errors from Windthorst allowed Richey and Hutson to get on and load the bases with two outs. Thompson hit a single that drove in DeMoss to extend the Jackrabbits lead to 7-5 before the third out.

Sanders came in to pitch in the seventh inning and pick up the save. He allowed no base runners while inducing two ground outs and a fly out to center field to secure the win for Bowie.

