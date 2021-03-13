Bowie Chamber directors visit American Hat Mfg. 03/13/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Board of directors took a tour of American Hat Company recently. (Photo by Cindy Roller) Bowie Chamber Board Vice President Brad Sherman, President Kory Hooks, new director Chantel Housour and guest Chris Penny were given an inside look at how the straw hats are waterproofed by Keith Mundee, American Hat Company chief executive officer. The board received a recent tour of the plant in Bowie. (Photo by Cindy Roller)
