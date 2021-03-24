Bowie girls, Forestburg run at meets

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits competed at the Jim Ned Invitational on Thursday in a tough competition from nine other schools.

The Lady Rabbits finished sixth overall as several girls performed well.

Jayci Logan won both the 100 and 200 meter races, running 13.06 seconds in the first and 27.53 in the second.

Neely Price also won the high jump, clearing 4-10.

Other girls who finished in the top six in their event and contributed points included Hannah Love finishing sixth in the 400 meters and Anahi Perez finishing sixth in the 100 meter hurdles.

Bowie’s next meet is at home on March 25.

Forestburg

The Forestburg track team competed well at Bryson on March 11 and had several people finish with good results.

On the Lady Horn side, Reagan Ladewig led the team by winning the 100 meter hurdles, finishing second in the shot put, fourth in the 200 meter and sixth in the 400 meter races.

Justynne Roller did well finishing third in the 1600 meter race, fifth in the 800 meter race and fifth in the shot put. Teammate Morgan Miller finished right behind her in the shot put in sixth place.

On the boy’s side, the 4×200 meter relay team of Jeremiah Perez, Dylan Ronken, Levi Balthrop and James Stokes finished first. The same team, with Will Johnson subbed in for Ronken, finished second in the 4×100 meter relay.

Individually, highlights included Ronken finishing second in the 110 meter hurdles, Braxton Osteen finishing third in the discus, Johnson finishing fourth in the 400 meter race and James Stokes finishing fourth in the 200 meter race.

The team’s last scheduled meet before district is set for 1:30 p.m. on March 26 at Chillicothe.

To see full results from both schools, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.