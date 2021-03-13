Bowie golf competes well at home course

The Bowie golf teams competed on their home course at Twisted Oaks earlier in the week and did well.

The Jackrabbit team finished first overall while the Lady Rabbits finished in fourth.

Parker Price not only led the Bowie boy’s team with his 78 score, but finished first individually.

Cy Egenbacher was second shooting 83, Hunter Duke shot 87 and Jay Anderson shot 91 to round out the team’s 339 total.

Kawlyer Swearingin’s score of 99 did not count towards the total.

For the Bowie girl’s team, Halle Duvall finished with the team’s lowest score of 105. Kenzee Jaresh finished one shot back at 106.

Camberley Gunter was third shooting 109 and Rylie Vieth shot 113. Neely Price’s 119 score did not add to the team’s 433 total.