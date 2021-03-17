Bowie High art student wins gold medal in regional art contest

Railey Smith, a sophomore at Bowie High School and student in art two, competed in the Region 9 Visual Art Scholastic Competition and received a gold medal.

She completed an oil painting entitled “Conjuring Optimism.” Smith has been taking private art lessons with Desiree Drattlo since 2018. She has explored several mediums such as watercolor, acrylics, oils, wood burning, resin, wire sculpture, charcoal, soft pastels and graphite. She has participated in the Chicken and Bread Days Art Show and placed every year. Smith also has volunteered countless hours to her community.

Railey Smith wins a gold medal for her painting. (Courtesy photo)