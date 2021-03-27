Bowie High’s ‘Mad’ takes fourth at bi-district one-act contest

Bowie High School’s one-act play, “Mad,” competed at bi-district Monday placing fourth.

Director Candace Mercer said in a non-COVID year they would have been the alternate. While disappointed, Mercer said she is happy they continue to improve and grow each year.

Paris Walters and Alicia Marshall were named All Star Cast and Kendal Wolf Honorable Mention All Star Cast. Kris Torres won the best sound technician award.