Bowie hosts Rhonda’s Relays

To kick off the track season, Bowie hosted the first Rhonda Relay’s meet on Thursday after earlier meets were canceled.

The meet was named after Rhonda Parr, a longtime Bowie athletics coach, parent and volunteer who recently passed away and whose favorite sport was track and field.

The Lady Rabbits team edged out Alvord for first place while the boy’s team finished third.

Girls who finished in first place included Anahi Perez in both the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles, Jayci Logan in the 200 meters, Hannah Love in the 400 meters, Neely Price in the high jump and the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams.

Highlights for the boys included Coleton Price winning the shot put and finishing second in the discus events.

Ryder Richey also finished second in the 100 meters. The 4×200 relay team also finished second overall.

To see results for all of the varsity Bowie athletes, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.