Bowie softball face challenges

The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team was hit by the injury bug in their final tournament at Iowa Park.

Following a tough comeback win against Muenster the day before the tournament started, the team played a lot the following three days.

The team started the tournament on Thursday against 5A Rider. The Lady Raiders reeled off eight run innings in the second and third.

The Lady Rabbits answered with two runs in the third inning driven in by Rylie Vieth and Alexa Holzer, but it was not enough to keep up. The game was called after three innings with Rider winning 17-2.

Bowie then played Canadian the same day and did much better. The Lady Rabbits led 3-2 after the first two innings. The Lady Cats then took the lead scoring three runs in the fourth inning.

Canadian then added two more in the sixth inning and led 7-3, but Bowie would not give up.

The Lady Rabbits scored four runs in the inning to come back and tie the game at 7-7. Bowie would eventually win in extra innings 8-7.

Stephanie Allen led Bowie with two RBIs while Kaylie Kinney struck out 11 batters on the mound.

