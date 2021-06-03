Bowie wins with walk-off RBI

The Bowie Jackrabbits won in dramatic fashion Wednesday night against top-rated 1A team Dodd City.

The Jackrabbits won with a walk-off RBI from Colton Richey to win 5-4, coming back from two runs down entering the final inning.

The Hornets led off to begin the game and took the early lead. With two outs, a single and a dropped strike three allowed Dodd City to score and go up 1-0. Logan Hutson then struck out the next batter to end the inning.

The Jackrabbits did not have any luck responding as the top of the lineup was sat down in order as the game moved to the second inning.

The Hornets led off the inning with a single to get a runner on base. The runner then advanced to second thanks to an error by the catcher to get in scoring position.

That was as far as he would get though as Hutson struck out the next three batters to get out of the situation.

Bowie then scored to tie the game. Hutson led off the inning with a single up the middle. A bunt from Devin Melton moved him to second. Two wild pitches allowed him to move to third base then home to make the score 1-1.

The teams exchanged a scoreless third inning, with the Hornets getting one base runner on with a walk. He advanced all the way to third base, but was left stranded there.

In the fourth inning Dodd City drew another one out walk. The defense came through though, pulling off a double-play to get out of the inning.

With two outs, Melton got on base for the Jackrabbits. Thanks to some throwing errors, he was able to make it all the way around to score, giving Bowie a 2-1 lead.

Hits from Colton Richey, Parker Price and Hutson loaded up the bases, but the next batter grounded out to the shortstop to end the scoring chance.

The teams exchanged a scoreless fifth inning. The Jackrabbits had Carson Sanders get on base with a one out single and reached third base thanks to a steal, but he was left stranded there.

The Hornets had a big sixth inning. Thanks to four hits, including two doubles and a walk, Dodd City scored three runs to take back the lead. Troy Kesey came in for relief to get the final two outs, but Bowie found itself trailing 4-2 now.

The team looked to strike back its next time up. Richey, Price and Kesey drew walks with one out to load the bases. Unfortunately the next two batters struck out and then flew out to center field as the Jackrabbits came away with nothing.

Dodd City looked to add to its lead in the final inning. A one out walk and single put two runners on base. Kesey was able to get out of the situation with a strike out and a ground out to second base.

Bowie’s bats would need to come through in the final at-bats and they delivered. Sanders led off the inning with a single to right field. Kawlyer Swearingin then drew a walk. Both runners advanced to into scoring position on a wild pitch.

After a strike out, Devin Melton drove in a run with a single to cut the lead to 4-3. Melton reached second during the next at-bat as the Jackrabbits had two runners in scoring position.

Richey then stepped up and hit a line drive to right field as both runners scored with little trouble, giving Bowie the 5-4 win.

