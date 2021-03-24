The Bowie Jackrabbits played their final tournament this weekend at Graham and were able to break even.

The Jackrabbits won their first two games of the tournament, but would lose their final two to finish 2-2 overall.

Bowie first played Vernon on Thursday afternoon. The Lions got an early lead in the top of the first inning, scoring one run.

The teams exchanged scoreless second and third innings, though both teams had chances to score runs.

It looked like Vernon was going to add to its lead in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and only one out. Instead, Bowie outfielder A.J. Whatley pulled off a double play, throwing the runner at third base out after catching the ball.

It was the second double-play the Jackrabbits had made in the game already to keep the lead close.

That play turned the game’s momentum as Bowies bats came alive. Kynan DeMoss and Whatley drove in runs in the fourth inning to give the Jackrabbits the lead 2-1.

The Lions looked like they might tie the game as a two out triple gave them a scoring chance in the fifth inning, but Bowie forced a third to keep the lead.

The Jackrabbits then added to their lead as DeMoss and Logan Hutson drove in two more runs to make the score 4-1.

Vernon was able to get two runners on base in the sixth inning to in an attempt to come back, but pitcher Colton Richey fielded a bunt and threw the batter out for the third and final out.

Jacob Fallis pitched all but the last inning and held the Lions to only three hits with the one run given up coming unearned.

Bowie played Glen Rose on Friday and started the game much better.

After surviving a two out triple from the Tigers in the top of the first inning, Kawlyer Swearingin and Richey both drove in runs to give the Jackrabbits an early 2-0 lead.

The highlight of the second inning came on defense as Bowie pulled off another inning ending double play. The Jackrabbits added another run in the third inning as DeMoss drove in a run on a triple with two outs, extending the lead to 3-0.

Glen Rose came back in the fourth inning, stringing together four straight hits to score two runs, cutting the lead to 3-2. That good bit of momentum the Tigers conjured was short lived as Bowie responded in the same inning.

Devin Melton drove in two runs on a double. An error allowed him to reach third base, where he would later score due to a passed ball. DeMoss later drove in a run on a single.

Later in the inning hits from Troy Kesey and Hutson led to Glen Rose committing errors in the field, allowing the Jackrabbits to score two more runs. Bowie’s lead had ballooned to 10-2 before the fourth inning was over.

The Tigers did respond with a run in the fifth inning thanks to a two out rally. The Jackrabbits answered with their own as Richey drove in a run on a single with two outs to make the score 11-3. The game was called after that due to time.

Bowie did not have much time to reflect as it played its next game right after against tournament host Graham.

Despite the Jackrabbits ending on a positive note in the previous game, it was the Steers who got out to a lead in the first inning. Three straight hits following a leadoff walk led to Graham scoring three runs.

The teams exchanged four scoreless innings after that, with both teams missing chances to score with base runners on during that time.

Bowie’s best chance came in the third inning with leadoff Whatley getting hit by a pitch and Carson Sanders reaching first thanks to an error covering his sacrifice bunt. Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits failed to advance a runner past second base during the inning.

Graham added to its lead in the sixth inning, with three hits and a groundout producing two more runs to make the score 5-0. Bowie had one more chance at bat to try and come back.

Kesey led off the seventh inning on a great note with a double, the only extra base hit of the game for the Jackrabbits. After a ground out, Sanders hit a single to put two runners on base.

Unfortunately, Bowie failed to capitalize as the next two batters popped out to left field and grounded out to the shortstop to end the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.