Briles named Forestburg principal; Wiley retiring

Jason E. Briles has accepted the principal position at Forestburg Independent School District stepping in after the retirement of long-time educator and current principal Karen Wiley, who as served the district the last four years.

Briles comes to Forestburg from Bryson ISD where he served as athletic director and assistant principal for the past six years. Briles has been in education for 16 years and brings a wealth of knowledge and qualities to the district according to Superintendent John Metzler.

Jason states, “I believe having discipline, paying attention to small details, and being compassionate are all contagious, and are the foundation of my leadership style.”

Jason, wife Jennifer, along with daughters Braylee, Brenna and son Brett are very excited about the new opportunity at Forestburg.